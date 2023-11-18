NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 17 has been successfully generating all the needed buzz and keeping viewers hooked owing to the never-ending quarrels and drama among housemates. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has been ranking high on TRPs due to its daily dose of drama.

This Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan was seen losing his cool on housemates and addressing the criticism he faced from a few contestants on the show. He even asserted that their opinions do not hold any importance to him. However, this season's lovebirds Isha and Samarth Jurel stole the limelight in the episode.

The two were caught on camera getting cozy on the reality show, leaving netizens in disbelief. Isha and Samarth were found getting cozy on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Samarth Jurel kisses Isha Malviya on her belly.

The moment took place when Isha appeared to be upset about their fights and was sitting on a bed. Samarth, who was sitting next to her, plants kisses on her hand, cheek, and shoulder a he comforts her. He also moves her saree and plants a kiss on her belly. While doing so, he talks about sorting out their differences.

As soon as the video started doing rounds on the internet, Bigg Boss fans were left in shock with Samarth's antics. A few users slammed the duo for getting intimate on national television and asked them to join 'Lust Stories'.

"Isko Lust Stories me bhejo. Inhone alag hi BigBoss ko aashiqo ka Dharmshala bana rakha hai," writes one.

"Ohh god. Is ghode ko door hi rakho ladkiyon se," another user wrote.