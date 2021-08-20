Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika bashes trolls for saying hubby Shoaib Ibrahim made her a 'naukrani' - WATCH

New Delhi: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar recently lost her cool at trolls for saying that her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and in-laws have made her a 'naukrani'. In a live chat session on Shoaib's YouTube channel, the couple talked about how wrong it is for haters to drop such comments.

In the video, Dipika said, 'Sharam karo tum log' and went on to bash the trolls for spreading negativity. “Uski privacy le li. These are the kind of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Dipika said.

For the unversed, recently, Shoaib's father battled a brain stroke and was hospitalised. He was discharged after 3 weeks and the family decided to shift him to Shoaib's bedroom. The couple shifted to the guest room and this the trolls couldn't digest.

Dipika added, "I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern."

“Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai”, said Shoaib while Dipika added, "I think they are frustrated in their own lives and can thus never find satisfaction and happiness. I have worked tirelessly for years and now it’s my choice to do fewer projects. People who have an issue with me cooking and cleaning my house, I want to ask them if they use the same term for their mothers?”

Dipika and Shoaib became household names with 'Sasural Simar Ka' which first started in 2011. The show was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. She also won Bigg Boss season 12.

Both Dipika and Shoaib were seen paired as husband and wife in hit TV series 'Sasural Simar Ka'. The telly couple reportedly fell for each other during the show and solemnised their big, fat Indian wedding on February 26, 2018.

The wedding took place at Shoaib's hometown in Bhopal. Family and close friends attended the gala affair.