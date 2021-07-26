Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim's father suffers brain stroke, Dipika Kakar urges fans for prayers

New Delhi: Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim father suffered a brain stroke on Sunday and is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he underwent a surgery. Shoaib shared this news on his Instagram account.

His wife Dipika Kakar, who is the winner of Bigg Boss season 12 reposted her husband’s message urging fans to pray for her father-in-law.

“Need your prayers and strength once again!!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unko theek kar dein,” read the message.

Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka where love between the two blossomed soon. The duo got married in 2018 and keeps their fans updated about their personal lives through their social media accounts. Dipika can often be seen bonding with Shoaib’s family and preparing yummy food treats in her YouTube account.

The actress was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka part 2. The show is available on MX Player and has Avinash Mukherjee and Tanya Sharma as the lead cast.