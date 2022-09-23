NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SAYLI SALUNKHE

Sayli Salunkhe from 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' recounts on how she paved her way in TV industry

As Sayli Salunkhe portrays the very adorable role of ‘Indu’ she talks about her journey.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for riveting and gripping content.
  • Sayli Salunkhe explicates how she made her way towards her debut in the television industry.

Trending Photos

Sayli Salunkhe from 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' recounts on how she paved her way in TV industry

New Delhi: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for riveting and gripping content. Sayli Salunkhe explicates how she made her way towards her debut in the television industry. She has been versatile in playing Marathi and Hindi shows, and now she talks about her journey of how she strived to make her debut in the television industry. 

As Sayli Salunkhe portrays the very adorable role of ‘Indu’ she talks about her journey saying, “ I was doing music before I debuted in the Tv industry. So, one of my friends asked me if I was interested in doing a music video to which I said a definite yes. As I was doing that, a channel employee approached me and inquired about my interest in appearing on television. I responded with a resounding "yes," saying that I would love to do it. There I got my first role of portraying a sister in a Marathi show. That’s how I debuted in the television industry and so far I’m in love with my journey.

The show is all about three strangers whose destinies are bringing them together. Zoon perceives a father figure as being absent from her life. Ritesh, portrayed by well-known Bollywood actor Karan V Grover, has all a man could want except a relationship with which to share his deepest thoughts. Sayli Salunkhe, on the other hand, plays the character of Indu, Zoon's mother. Riteish is portraying a character who cares for Zoon in a fatherly manner, and their relationship grows stronger with time.
 
Stay tuned to know more about ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’  only at Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm.

Live Tv

Sayli SalunkheSayli Salunkhe serialsSayli Salunkhe showsBohot Pyaar Karte Hai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022