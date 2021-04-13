Score big and sweep home exciting prizes as &flix sets the pitch for Flix Movie League

Mumbai: The pitch is set for one of the most entertaining leagues on television! The big guns of Hollywood are finally back, and the best shots are up on display! The destination of the biggest Hollywood hits, &flix returns with an arena like no other in its flagship Hollywood league-like movie marathon property, #FML - ‘Flix Movie League.’

Starting Monday, 12th April, weeknights at 7 PM and 9 PM, it’s time to root for your favourite Hollywood heroes with the who’s who of Hollywood pitted against each other. That’s not all! Get a chance to pad up and rise to the occasion of being the all-new superstar in an exciting contest where you score and win big! #LeapForth onto the field in an ultimate clash of Hollywood’s titans and sweep home exciting prizes only on &flix.

Scan – Score – Win – it’s that simple! &flix presents the engaging and interactive Flix Movie League contest where viewers watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters and win exciting prizes daily and weekly.

All you need to do is scan the QR code displayed during #FML, answer a simple question based on the Hollywood hit and collect scores. The more you score, the higher the chances you win. 11 daily winners will win an assured INR 1000 PayTM cashback and 3 weekly winners stand a chance to sweep home exciting goodies like mobile phones, tablets, wireless speakers, smart watches, earbuds and laptops. Rest assured, there are no googlies to leave you stumped!

When you have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Johnny Depp, Vin Diesel, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Will Smith, Michael Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger among others, it’s surely going to be one adrenaline-pumping fight.

Staying true to the spirit of #FML, the property will present top-rated Hollywood titles such as ‘Black Panther’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Bad Boys For Life’, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge’ and more. Pick your side in this epic powerplay with a 7 PM Hollywood hit up against a 9 PM blockbuster. Who gets the highest hoo-has? Watch #FML to find out!

Book those front row seats in advance and win exciting prizes with Flix Movie League starting Monday, 12th April, weeknights at 7 PM and 9 PM on &flix

#LeapForth into a world of unlimited possibilities and follow us on @AndFlixHD, @andflix and @AndFlix