Script bhul gaye? Deepika Padukone teases Kapil Sharma as he fumbles with questions - Watch

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma had a huge fan moment on stage when he met Deepika Padukone on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and we don't blame him at all! The star comedian was getting nervous, fumbling with his words and blushing uncontrollably when the tall starlet appeared on stage with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kapil praised Deepika for performing in films with different genres from historical films to social issues films. He asked her if she were to do a comedy film, who would she do it with, indirectly hinting at himself.

Deepika smiled and said she would want Kapil Sharma to direct her and co-star with her. She said, 'Agar aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai (You can also produce the film if you want to)".

Kapil replied, "Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (For Deepika I will..take all my money, put it all in the film)"

His reply left everyone in splits, especially Deepika.

Kapil later told Deepika that he forgot what question he was supposed to ask her. She asked him, "Kya hua Kapil? Script bhul gaye?" which left Archana Puran Singh in splits.

The comedian was still trying to find his words before he could get back into character, smitten by Deepika's charm.

Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be featuring on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their upcoming relationship-drama film 'Gehraiyaan'.

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space and fans are excited to see how they liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

In particular, netizens are eager to watch Deepika's flawed, real, complex character Alisha who is caught in the middle of her cousin Tia played by Ananya Panday and her cousin's fiance Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The beautiful tracks and background score is composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The film will release on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022.