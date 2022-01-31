हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Script bhul gaye? Deepika Padukone teases Kapil Sharma as he fumbles with questions - Watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma couldn't stop gushing over Deepika Padukone's beauty and charm when he met her on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Script bhul gaye? Deepika Padukone teases Kapil Sharma as he fumbles with questions - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma had a huge fan moment on stage when he met Deepika Padukone on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and we don't blame him at all! The star comedian was getting nervous, fumbling with his words and blushing uncontrollably when the tall starlet appeared on stage with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kapil praised Deepika for performing in films with different genres from historical films to social issues films. He asked her if she were to do a comedy film, who would she do it with, indirectly hinting at himself. 

 

Deepika smiled and said she would want Kapil Sharma to direct her and co-star with her. She said, 'Agar aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai (You can also produce the film if you want to)".

Kapil replied, "Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (For Deepika I will..take all my money, put it all in the film)"

His reply left everyone in splits, especially Deepika.

Kapil later told Deepika that he forgot what question he was supposed to ask her. She asked him, "Kya hua Kapil? Script bhul gaye?" which left Archana Puran Singh in splits.

The comedian was still trying to find his words before he could get back into character, smitten by Deepika's charm.

Watch the video here:

 

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be featuring on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their upcoming relationship-drama film 'Gehraiyaan'. 

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space and fans are excited to see how they liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

In particular, netizens are eager to watch Deepika's flawed, real, complex character Alisha who is caught in the middle of her cousin Tia played by Ananya Panday and her cousin's fiance Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

The beautiful tracks and background score is composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The film will release on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneGehraiyaanKapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowAnanya Pandaysiddhant chaturvedi
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan says he won't host Season 16 if his fee isn't upped

Must Watch

PT13M13S

UP Election 2022: PM Modi held virtual rally, PM lashed out at the opposition