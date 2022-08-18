NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Sex without pyaar is nothing, says Sidharth Malhotra brews hotness on Koffee With Karan Season 7!

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' and as usual, set the couch on fire. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:38 PM IST|Source: IANS

Sex without pyaar is nothing, says Sidharth Malhotra brews hotness on Koffee With Karan Season 7!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra got candid about how getting physical without love is actually meaningless. Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' and as usual, set the couch on fire. The two not just brought the Punjabi flavour to the episode but also shared a few things about their love lives.

In one of the segments, show host Karan Johar read a few comments by netizens for Vicky Kaushal. One of them mentioned: "Vicky Kaushal has such a warm vibe, Katrina wouldn't need a comforter."

Vicky was quick to respond with: "I like this comment".

KJo, who is often told by his guests that he sexualises everything on the show, pointed out that that comment was comparatively less sexual than others.

At this moment, Sidharth chimed in saying: "Pyar bhi hona chaiye. Sex without pyar is nothing."

The statement since then has left Sid's female followers swooning over him.

'Koffee With Karan' is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Sidharth MalhotraKoffee With Karan season 7Koffee With KaranKiara AdvaniSidharth Malhotra girlfriendKaran Joharkiara advani boyfriend

