'Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana' as Zee Biskope invites viewers for 'Lagan Utsav'

When it comes to occasions that bring the entire family together, few matches up to the grandeur and togetherness of Indian weddings. Over the years, this grand event has been a part of countless Bhojpuri films and has brought families regaling in the festivities of life's most important relationship.

Bhojpuri region observes the month of June especially the second week as the wedding season when there are many auspicious marriage dates. Amidst the current situation, when people are confined to their homes, the region is missing out on the celebrations of occasions like marriages. Being true to its core, Zee Biskope keeps the festive celebrations alive this wedding season, through Lagan Utsav - an unmatched collection of marriage-based movies.

Themed around 'Shaadi mein zaroor aana', the channel invites the entire family to relive the celebrations of a wedding through a host of Bhojpuri blockbusters. From June 8-12, every morning, at 9:30 AM in the Family Chokha movie band, the film festival will rejoice the wedding season through a celebratory ride filled with drama, music and dance.

Giving the audiences a dose of cheer and happiness, the Lagan Utsav film festival will begin with 'Nirahua Chalal Sasuraal 2'. The romantic drama featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and Amrapali Dubey depicts how a husband and wife can overcome any situation by supporting each other.

Up next, the Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke' is a romantic yet family drama where Khesari is in search of his life partner and after many attempts finds his true love, bringing her home as his Dulhaniya. Adding to the galore, Nirahua & Madhu Sharma's blockbuster 'Dulhe Raja' features a story of how the protagonist Dulhe Raja fights against all odds for his Dulhaniya.

'Dabang Aashiq' is a complicated tale of love and sacrifice where love knows no boundaries and features Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani & Anjana Singh in the lead roles. The festival culminates with superhit movie 'Leke Aaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja' starring Pawan Singh that depicts a story of how two souls bound together by the spirit of true love & affection stand by each other's side through thick and thin.

Zee Biskope has always prepared its content strategy with the core intention of uplifting spirits along with a regular dose of entertainment for its viewers. The endeavour is to remain topical and in synch with our viewers' sensibilities at any given period of time. Lagan Utsav with a special marriage-based movie line up is yet another initiative for our audience to re-live those celebratory moments through the lens of entertainment especially at a time when such ceremonies are not a reality. We look forward to curating more such family-centric offerings in the future through our superlative collection of movies and premieres for our esteemed audience.

Regaling audiences to their heart's content, the channel stays true to its core proposition "Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya" (enjoy Bhojpuri entertainment throughout the day). The channel is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It'll soon be available on all other major cable platforms. Watch out this space for more updates on Zee Biskope.