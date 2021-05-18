Shaheer Sheikh has THIS to say about wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s pregnancy rumours!

New Delhi: Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who tied the knot with the head of Ekta Kapoor’s film division and girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor last year in a court marriage, spills the beans about his life as a married man.

Shaheer, talking about the rumours of his wife being pregnant with their first-child said in an interview with the Times of India, “It is too early to comment,” making fans speculate that indeed there might be good news waiting to be announced.

The ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor also opened up about cancelling his wedding reception, which was scheduled for June 2021. “The reception is cancelled now because of the pandemic. I lost two close relatives, who lived in Jammu, to COVID-19, so at the moment, I am a bit scared and anxious for the safety of my parents and everyone else. I would like my parents to come to Mumbai, but I wonder whether it would be safe for them to travel at the moment. I never wanted a big fat wedding, of course, my parents wanted us to get married in a grand manner, but I like things to be simple.”

Shaheer also spoke about how life has been post getting hitched. “We have entered a new phase of life. I am learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs). I enjoy cooking for her,” shared the actor.

The 37-year-old also revealed that he will be moving to a new home with his wife. “Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic,” revealed the actor.

On the work front, Shaheer will next be seen in the third season of his popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Erica Fernandes.