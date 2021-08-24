Shaheer Sheikh is all smiles at wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s baby shower - Check pics

New Delhi: Actor Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are on cloud nine as they await the birth of their first child. The couple, who likes to maintain a low profile, had an intimate baby shower for ‘baby Sheikh’, attended by close friends and family.

In the photos, shared by the lovebirds' close friend Mushtaq Sheikh, Ruchikaa can be seen glowing and Shaheer is all smiles. While Ruchikaa is dressed in a dark pink long dress, Shaheer is wearing a simple grey t-shirt and white jeans.

“It was a very special day for Shaheer and Ruchika. And we were all there by their side to celebrate the precious moments …this baby shower will always be remembered for the love, warmth and laughs. The photo album will give just a sneek peek. The friend bandwagon joins in the next set of photos I put up. But to say this was happiness unlimited- would be stating the obvious. #shaheersheikh #ruchika #babysheikh #proudMama #toomuchfun #babyshower #precious #memories #memoriesforlife #friendshipgoals #shaheer #writerslife #clickedbymushy #mushyphotos #mushtaqshiekh #mushtaqsheikh #writerslife #author #lifecoach #writer #screenwriter #traveller #blogger #memorieslastalifetime #memoriesforlife @shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor @mushtaqshiekh,” Mushtaq captioned his post.

Check out the adorable photos:

Shaheer and Ruchikaa, who met each other on the set of Judgementall Hai Kya, clicked immediately and tied the knot in a simple court marriage in November 2020. The two have also remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy and did not post photos from the baby shower on their respective Instagram handles.

On the work front, Shaheer is currently starring in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Key Aise Bhi opposite actress Erica Fernandes.