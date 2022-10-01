Shalin Bhanot archives all his Instagram posts, shares a black image ahead of 'Bigg Biss 16'

New Delhi: As per grapevine, actor Shalin Bhanot is all set to join the Bigg Boss bandwagon this year.

The actor who was last seen on television making a special appearance in Naagin 4, has dabbled with everything from reality shows to fiction on television. While our eyes and ears are open to finding out about the much-touted list of the season, we checked out Shalin’s social media feed and we’re in for a surprise.

Shalin has archived all of his Instagram posts making us wonder why? Others in the past who have taken this route include Deepika Padukone, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rana Daggubati, John Abraham, Adnan Sami, etc, leaving their fans baffled, and surprised.

Is this a confirmation that the actor is doing the reality show and looking to start with a clean slate or is he going to be doing a proper detox from social media and yet be going in the house.

Most contestants leave teams behind to handle their social media but we wonder what’s happening with Shalin and moreover the cryptic black image, implying there is more than meets the eye.

It may take another day or two for us to understand what the actor is up to but in the meantime, we’ve got you covered here with the latest buzz on Bigg Boss.