Shalin Bhanot Hosts NGO Kids On The Sets Of His Show 'Bekaaboo'

New Delhi: Amidst a busy shooting schedule, Bekaboo actor Shalin Bhanot's recent video is going viral on the internet, in which he is seen spending time with NGO kids. He had a special interaction with them where they experienced sitting in the vanity of Shalin Bhanot. Shalin was also seen dancing with the kids to the songs Goomar Ghoomar and Saami Saami in front of the media.

Shalin and the kids had lunch together in the actors vanity and the NGO kids also had an opportunity to visit the sets of Bekaaboo and watch Shalin live in action with the rest of his co-stars as they performed a scene.

It's heartwarming to see how Shalin not only cared for the kids but also made sure they had a memorable experience. It's important for celebrities to recognise the impact they can have on their fans, particularly young ones, and use their influence in positive ways.

His generosity and kindness toward the kids were truly inspiring. Through this move, he also ugred his fans to support NGOs and contribute towards the betterment of underprivileged children. It's always heartwarming to see celebrities using their platform for a good cause and making a positive impact on the lives of others.