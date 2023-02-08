topStoriesenglish2570918
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Shalin Bhanot Launches Clothing Brand While Inside 'Bigg Boss' House

From his weekend conversations with Salman to his drool-worthy body, Shalin has been the talk of the town and is now part of the Top 5 for this season of Bigg Boss. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shalin Bhanot has been one of the most talked about contestants of the season for his entertainment, spontaneity as well as his dressing sense.
  • From his weekend conversations with Salman to his drool-worthy body, Shalin has been the talk of the town and is now part of the Top 5 for this season of Bigg Boss.

Trending Photos

Shalin Bhanot Launches Clothing Brand While Inside 'Bigg Boss' House

New Delhi: Shalin Bhanot has been one of the most talked about contestants of the season for his entertainment, spontaneity as well as his dressing sense.  From his weekend conversations with Salman to his drool-worthy body, Shalin has been the talk of the town and is now part of the Top 5 for this season of Bigg Boss.

Now the latest buzz is that the actor whose wardrobe has made many headlines has launched his own clothing brand, Show Sha, while he's inside the house.  Flaunting jackets and t-shirts from his brand, Shalin team has uploaded glimpses of the clothes that the clothing line will carry stating, "For all the love that all of you have been showering on Shalin, today we have a major announcement for all of you!  Shalin might be inside the house entertaining you but there's always a lot more when it comes to him....And the latest surprise for all his fans is that Shalin is all set to announce his own clothing brand, Show Sha!  #ShowSha has already been worn by Shalin inside the house and these customized jackets and t-shirts just have all our hearts....It's all about the clothes fitting your personality, not you fitting into the clothes!"  

This season has been declared a hit as the TRPs have been fabulous with major twists of Bigg Boss Khel Rahe Hain... With the last leg left, it looks like Shalin has made the best of being a part of the reality show grabbing headlines and entertaining audiences while creating brand value for himself!

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 ShalinBigg Boss 16 Shalin BhanotShalin BhanotBigg Boss 16 finaleBigg Boss 16 top 5

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?