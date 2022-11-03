topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Shalin Bhanot’s argument over chicken continues, Bigg Boss says, ‘extra chicken won’t be given’- Watch

In a new promo of the show, Shalin Bhanot is seen requesting Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house as he is unable to fulfill his protein needs.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 05:38 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Shalin Bhanot’s argument over chicken continues, Bigg Boss says, ‘extra chicken won’t be given’- Watch

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is in no mood to fulfil contestant Shalin Bhanot`s demand to get "extra chicken" for himself. In a new promo of the popular reality show, Shalin Bhanot is seen requesting Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house. "Bigg Boss please send my chicken, you haven`t sent my chicken Bigg Boss," Shalin said. Later in the clip Shalin is seen sitting in the confession room where Bigg Boss talks with Shalin and said, "We are not planning to keep you hungry purposely, and we have sent lots of chicken and it can be used for a week that much chicken has been sent already. And we will not send extra chicken differently for you on daily basis." 

Shalin`s behavoiur irked his co-contestants especially Archana Gautam. She lashed out on him and said, "Tum aaye kyu idhr. Apna tv serial karte rehte (Why did you come here...?)" 

Watch the promo here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This is the second time when Bigg Boss called Shalin to discuss with him about his "extra chicken" demand. A few days ago, Bigg Boss schooled Shalin saying, "Shalin, jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 grams chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai. (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 gms of chicken. It is kept in front of you. You can take it and stop with your audition for acting.)" 

Bigg Boss 16` premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur, Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of `Bigg Boss 16`. 

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Shalin BhanotShalin Bhanot chickenBigg Boss 16 updatesBigg Boss 16 newsTina DattaBigg Boss new promobigg boss written update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?