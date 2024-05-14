New Delhi: India's first stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is all set to make a comeback with its 14th edition. It promises nail-biting stunts, thrilling tasks, and moments of sheer bravery that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats, taking the action quotient to an entirely new level. After announcing Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar as contestants, India's favorite stunt-based show finally reveals its remaining confirmed roster of daredevils. Get ready to be blown away as Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot join the troop, ready to face their ultimate test.

As the adrenaline-fueled spectacle approaches, the brave contestants express their feelings about joining this extraordinary adventure:

Sumona Chakravarti says, “When I was approached for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I thought it was some sort of prank, but as the reality sank in, and the offer was confirmed, I was excited. I'm thrilled about the show taking its daredevilry to a new country. I am ready to push my boundaries & re awaken the adrenaline junkie in me under the mentorship of the ultimate action king Rohit Shetty sir.”

Shilpa Shinde says, “I'm ready to give Khatron Ke Khiladi everything I've got. It is an honour to have the opportunity to learn from the incredible action guru Rohit Shetty sir himself. I'm excited about exploring and breaking the physical and mental barriers that have held me back until now. This is more than just a show – it's a life-changing experience that is known to make its contestants braver. For me, this show is about making my fans proud of me.”

Gashmeer Mahajani says, “Working with COLORS yet again is like returning home. Having been part of its amazing shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is another fun opportunity, especially for me as I love adrenaline challenges. There is no better way to challenge oneself than to step aboard this legendary stunt-based show! I'm super thrilled about overcoming my fears. Let the adventure begin!”

Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa says , “As an actor, I'm used to performing on stage or in front of the camera, but this reality show is a new adventure. I'll be stepping out of my comfort zone and facing challenges that will test my bravery and courage. I'm grateful to COLORS for giving me this fantastic opportunity to showcase a different side of myself – daring, fearless, and willing to take on whatever comes my way. I want to ensure that I entertain the audience in the unexplored terrain of a reality show. I can't wait to confront my fears and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ will air soon on COLORS.