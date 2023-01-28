Shalin Bhanot wins Hearts with his 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Outfit, Read on to Know why

New Delhi: Bigg Boss is in its final leg and we can't wait for our favorites to fight for the trophy. While the inmates are giving it their all in the last lap, we can't help but notice, their Weekend Ka Vaar outfits are also getting glamorous and OTT every passing week.

This season, among the men, Shalin Bhanot definitely stands a chance to be the most stylish male contestant on the show. Apparently, the actor refused to source designer brands and had every weekend outfit customized and tailor-made. Not only that, the outfits he wore were recycled and transformed into dresses for little girls from an orphanage the actor supports.

Shalin has donned various blazer looks on the show but this week's outfit was something special and never seen before on television. Not only the outfit was custom made but also hand painted by his stylist Deeti Mehta.

Talking about the thought behind this design, Deeti shares, 'I've painted tiger stripes. The reason being...look at him now, there is a change in his stride, he's going for the trophy just like the Tiger.'

Well we couldn't agree more!