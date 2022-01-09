Shamita Shetty mocks Divya Agarwal, says ‘You weren’t even offered Bigg Boss 15’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is coming closer to its finale episode and so all the housemates are leaving no stone unturned in order to give their best shot.

In the latest promo, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will witness some prominent faces as panelists who will be seen supporting and bashing the contestants according to their deeds.

During one of the arguments between Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty, the former went on saying, “Agar inka yehi attitude rahega na, yeh agle chaar season aa jayengi na, jeet nahi payengi..”

Shamita who was in mood to spare her this time, said, ‘I don’t need your permission’ and added, “Tereko toh poocha bhi nahi tha aane ke liye iss ghar ke andar..”

Even as Divya claimed she was not even interested, Shamita mocked her. She went on saying, “Meko aana bhi nahi tha.”

Which left everyone in splits after Shamita made such a strong comment on Divya.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT which telecasted on Voot. Apart from Divya, there were other celebs also who were part of the show including Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin among others.

When Bigg Boss 15 was about to kick-start, these contestants were again approached by the makers as they added more value and masala to the show.