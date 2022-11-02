topStoriesenglish
Shark Tank India season 2 promo out, fan-favourite Ashneer Grover to be replaced by THIS shark- Watch

Shark Tank India season 2 new promo has been released. Fans are upset as their favourite shark Ashneer Grover will not be returning for this season.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 05:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shark Tank India 2 promo has been released
  • Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh are not returning for this season
  • Amit Jain will be the new shark this season

Mumbai: Rejoice `Shark Tank India` fans! Your favourite show is soon going to be back with another season. Not just that, all the sharks have also been locked for the upcoming season. Although Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season, the shark panel will have a new member. Ashneer Grover gained a lot of popularity during his stint as an investor in Season 1. Sharks from season 1 - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to invest in potential business.  

The new shark on the panel will be Amit Jain. Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group. Fans of the show, however, could not keep their calm as soon as the teaser dropped and missed their favourite shark Ashneer Grover. “Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta make the show interesting. Without him show will not be that interesting as it used to be,” wrote one fan. “Who is that new shark ? And why no ashneer sir,” added another. 

In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India`s business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals. 

See the promo here

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. Last year MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh was also a part of the team. However, it looks like she wouldn`t be returning this season either as she didn`t make it to the teaser. According to reports, Rahul Dua, a stand-up comedian will be hosting this season. Last year, the show was hosted by Ranvijay Singha. 

