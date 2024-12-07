'Shark Tank India' Season 4 Trailer Out - WATCH

Mumbai: The makers of 'Shark Tank' unveiled the trailer for the fourth season on Friday.

This season, the esteemed panel of Sharks includes Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO, People Group Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar - Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal - Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts and Varun Dua, (Founder and CEO, ACKO) along with new shark Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital.

The upcoming season will be hosted by Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki.

Announcing the hosts, Sony LIV team on Instagram wrote, "Dynamic duo alert! Sahiba and Ashish are all set to take over Shark Tank India Season 4! #SharkTankIndia season 4 exclusively on Sony LIV from 6th January 2025."

Watch The Trailer Here:

'Shark Tank' revolves around budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of renowned investors (known as Sharks), who then evaluate whether the funding is worth the potential.

The new season will start streaming from January 6.