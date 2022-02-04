हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal and model wife Anchal Kumar's viral wedding video!

Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com CEO and one of the prominent faces of Shark Tank India is married to famous model Anchal Kumar.

Shark Tank India&#039;s Anupam Mittal and model wife Anchal Kumar of Bigg Boss fame&#039;s wedding video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shark Tank India - a platform where people pitch their business models to a panel of investors, persuading them to invest money in their idea has hit it off big time on desi TV screens. The audience is liking it, some criticising it but definitely talking about it. 

So, not many know that Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder and one of the prominent faces of Shark Tank India is married to famous model Anchal Kumar. She also participated in Bigg Boss 4. 

Internet is loving to dig out info about Shark Tank's panellists and likewise, this wedding video has resurfaced online. Anupam and Anchal Kumar's big fat Indian wedding took place on July 4, 2013, at Jaipur. 

Anchal Kumar and Anupam Mittal along with other Shark Tank India cast appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The doting wifey also shared a picture of the two from the sets on her Instagram handle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

Anchal Kumar did cameos in Bollywood movies such as Bluffmaster! and Fashion. She also featured in several popular music videos and was a top model for the longest time.  

 

