Shark Tank’s Namita Thapar claims ‘educated househelp’ posted hateful comments from her phone, netizens troll her saying, ‘making stories is not your expertise’

New Delhi: Shark Tank India season 2 is making a lot of noise these days. Be it for declining the pitch that competed with Vineeta Singh’s Sugar Cosmetics or the Flatheads emotional pitch, the show has kept the audiences engaged. Now, Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ executive director and Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar shared a tweet in which she accused her house help of stealing her phone and posting hateful comments.

“This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies!,” she tweeted.

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! January 14, 2023

Earlier, a story on Namita’s Instagram account went viral in which she was called a bad mom and is not who she shows herself to be. The story claimed that it was posted by her son. Her Instagram bio was also changed. The caption read, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time.”

See the story posted on her Instagram and her changed bio

However, netizens did not believe Namita’s clarification on the same and trolled her for the tweet. “That educated house help knew the password to your phone….. lmao good try , better luck next time,” commented one user. “Since making stories is not your expertise, you should have been out and let your social media manager come up with a better excuse,” added another user. “If you’d have said your account was hacked, it would have been more believable,” a third user added.

This season of Shark Tank India features six sharks – Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).