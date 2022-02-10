Shark Tank special episode ‘Getting Candid with the Sharks’ promo out, know when and where to watch

New Delhi: After the huge success of the first season of reality show ‘Shark Tank’ India, makers have another treat for the fans. They are releasing a special episode ‘Getting Candid with the Sharks’, hosted by comedian Abish Matthews, where the business visionaries will spill the beans about each other and what makes them invest in a venture. . According to the promo, the special will see Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAt) and Namita Thapar (Emcure), as part of the panel. Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) are missing from the promo.

You can watch the special episode on SonyLIV. It will premiere on the OTT platform on February 11 at 9 pm.

In the promo shared on Sony LIV India Instagram page, Abish introduces the panel as ‘sharks with a heart’. He also calls them ‘a bit cynical but as sweet as possible’.

In the clip, Abish asks sharks who speaks the maximum among them, to which Aman Gupta quickly takes Anupam Mittal’s name. “Normally, the average cut time is around one hour. In that, Anupam speaks for thirty minutes. Namita doesn't need to say much,” he says in Hindi.

Chipping in on hearing this, Peyush Bansal jokes that Namita speaks little as she only needs to say if she has the ‘expertise’, poking fun at her frequently said phrase that she ‘doesn't have the required expertise’ before turning down a venture.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up last week after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.