Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Shares Adorable Click With Him After Tunisha Sharma Case Trial

Sheezan was arrested after a complaint was filed by Tunisha's mother against him for alleged abetment of suicide. He was granted bail on March 4.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz, who stood by her brother during his difficult time when he was arrested in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, shared a happy moment with him.

New Delhi: TV actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz, who stood by her brother during his difficult time when he was arrested in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, shared a happy moment with him and said that there is love and peace now in their family.

The actress is known for her roles in 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Devon Ke dev..Mahadev', 'Savdhaan India', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra...Maharana Pratap', 'Laal Ishq', 'Vish Ka Amrit..Sitara', 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani', and many more, posted a picture with her brother in which they can be seen posing together with smiles on their faces and wearing sunglasses.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

She wrote in the caption: "To those who asked for it. Here you go. Love and peace"

After her post, their sister Shafaq Naaz also wrote: "Awww with heart emoji."

'Alibaba Daastane-E-Kabul' actress Ananya Dwivedi also mentioned: "Loads of love."

Actress Nikita Rawal expressed her happiness and mentioned: "God bless you."

