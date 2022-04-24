हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mahira sharma

Shehnaaz Gill fans say 'karma' after Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed during interview!

Mahira Sharma faced trolling from Shehnaaz Gill fans on Twitter after the former was body-shamed in her latest interview. Read what happened here.

Shehnaaz Gill fans say &#039;karma&#039; after Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed during interview!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame and TV actress Mahira Sharma got massively trolled on Twitter after a clip of her storming off from an interview went viral on the internet. In the clip, a Punjabi interviewer reportedly fat-shamed her by asking her a pointed question about her weight. This deeply offended Mahira and she got up and left the interview, saying that she didn't like the question. 

After the video went viral on Twitter, while some netizens came to her support, others said that this was karma as she had earlier fat-shamed actress Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13. 

The Twitter user who initially shared the video has since deleted their account. However, a screeshot of their tweet is still available. See post:

mahira

 

Here's what others wrote:

 

Recently, Mahira also made headlines after she featured in Korean pop band BTS member RM's Instagram photo sparking rumours of a collaboration between them.

 

TV actress, Mahira Sharma is best known for her roles in popular shows such as 'Naagin', 'Bepanah Pyarr', and 'Kundali Bhagya'. Like many TV actors Mahira also had participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss in its 13th season. The show was really beneficial to her as she received many offers to star in music videos and shows afterwards.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Paras Chhabra.

She has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram as she has amassed a huge social media folllowing since her debut in 2016.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mahira sharmashehnaaz gillBigg Boss 13BTSsidnaazParas ChhabraMahira Sharma trolledMahira Sharma fat-shamed
Next
Story

Lock Upp: Evicted contestant Vinit Kakkar was fine with Kangana insulting him

Must Watch

PT17M11S

Kiara - Siddharth's breakup!