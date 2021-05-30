Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty recreate ‘Dhadkan’ magic on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was on a break for three weeks after recovering from COVID, is finally back on the sets of dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The actress was welcomed by the contestants in a unique way as they did a special performance for the ‘Baazigar’ actress.

The episode was also graced by her ‘Dhadkan’ co-star Suniel Shetty and the duo recreated the beautiful moments from the film. They also performed on one of the most popular tracks from the film, ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se’. Their amazing chemistry was worth watching and was loved by everyone.

Suniel and Shilpa had shared screen space in ‘Dhadkan’ that had become a huge hit in 2000 and had received rave reviews from the critics and the moviegoers.

In the clip, Shilpa looked gorgeous in a shimmery mustard yellow attire. She can be seen sporting wavy hair, accessorising her look, Shilpa added a couple of silver bangles, a pair of matching jhumkas, and a nose pin to go with the traditional attire. While Suneil looked dashing in a black shirt and jeans.

Apart from Shilpa Shetty, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ also has Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu on the judges’ panel.