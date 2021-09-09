Shilpa Shetty perfectly imitates Sanjay Dutt's signature walk on Super Dancer 4! - Watch

New Delhi: In the latest promo of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, Shilpa Shetty was seen imitating the iconic 'Sanju Baba's walk' along with Sanjay Dutt who appeared as a guest on the show.

In the video, the host of the show was seen requesting Sanjay Dutt to perform his distinct walk on the stage. The judges of the show - Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur joined the 'Rocky' actor on-stage.

Shilpa imitated the walk perfectly and looked identical to Sanjay Dutt when she was walking beside him.

Check out the eye-catching promo:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has multiple exciting and big projects lined up such as 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Shamshera' and 'KGF Chapter 2'.

Coming back to the show, for a long time, Shilpa Shetty had been absent from the judge's seat on the show due to her husband Raj Kundra's arrest. However, she made a comeback on the show in late August and received a warm welcome from her co-judges.

'Super Dancer Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.