Shilpa Shetty spotted outside Bigg Boss 15 set, reacts to Shamita Shetty’s elimination: WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was constantly rooting for her sister Shamita Shetty to win the coveted Bigg Boss 15 trophy reacts to her elimination during the finale. Shamita became the third runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner, Pratik Sehajpal as the first runner-up and Karan Kundrra as the second runner-up. Spotted outside Bigg Boss 15 finale sets, Shilpa was asked by paparazzi about Shamita’s eviction after getting so close to the trophy. The actress gracefully responded and said ‘God is great’ and placed her trust in his plans.

Watch Shilpa’s reaction:

Later, the paps also tried to know Shilpa's views on Tejasswi Prakash’s win, but by that time the actress sat in her car and didn’t take questions.

Shamita Shetty was also spotted outside the Bigg Boss house with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. She smiled at the media and thanked everyone for their support. Raqesh held Shamita protectively and also gave her a peck on a cheek.

This was Shamita’s third outing in the Bigg Boss house. The ‘Mohabbatein’ actress first participated in Amitabh Bachchan hosted Bigg Boss season 3 that she opted out of just a few weeks before the finale as her sister Shilpa Shetty was getting married. Last year, she also participated in Karan Johar’s hosted Bigg Boss OTT - where she emerged as the second runner-up. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 was her third outing.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash won the trophy and also got Rs 40 lakhs. The ‘Swaragini’ actress will also headline Ekta Kapoor’s immensely popular and must awaited ‘Naagin’ show’s latest season.