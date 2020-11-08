हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series 'Paurashpur', also starring Milind Soman

Shilpa Shinde's character has many shades and she will be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati in 'Paurashpur'.

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series &#039;Paurashpur&#039;, also starring Milind Soman
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in an upcoming web show titled 'Paurashpur' that, she says, is a subject untouched in the OTT space.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati," she said.

"I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel Paurashpur is the show that I have been looking for," added the actress, who has been part of shows such as 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' and a winner on 'Bigg Boss 11'.

'Paurashpur' also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini. The show will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.

 

Tags:
Shilpa ShindePaurashpurShilpa Shinde showMilind Soman
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Kavita Kaushik is back, gets mixed response from housemates
  • 85,07,754Confirmed
  • 1,26,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,98,74,349Confirmed
  • 12,51,031Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M17S

Zee Top 50: 50 Big news till now