Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series 'Paurashpur', also starring Milind Soman

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in an upcoming web show titled 'Paurashpur' that, she says, is a subject untouched in the OTT space.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati," she said.

"I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel Paurashpur is the show that I have been looking for," added the actress, who has been part of shows such as 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' and a winner on 'Bigg Boss 11'.

'Paurashpur' also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini. The show will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.