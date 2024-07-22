Advertisement
Shiv Sena Calls For Cancellation Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Over Explicit Content

Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande  urged for the immediate closure of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ show due to obscenity.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 06:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image: IANS

Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande on Monday urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner for the immediate closure of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ show due to obscenity, saying that the OTT show has crossed all limits. 

She pointed out that in the episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ aired on July 18 showed the actors doing very lewd and disgusting acts in front of the camera. 

“Even kids watch this show. So this show should be stopped immediately. Strict action should be taken against the producers of this show and the CEO of the broadcasting company by filing a case under cyber crime. A written request has been made to the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter,” said Kayande, who is also the state Secretary and Spokesperson of Shiv Sena

Kayande also blamed the actors for trampling social values by crossing all boundaries of family relations. 

She said that she will soon meet the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister to demand that OTT also be brought under the purview of the censor board.

