Shiv Thakare Kickstarts The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' Journey With Blessings From Siddhivinayak - Pics

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Shiv Thakare is all set to take on the adventure of a lifetime in the upcoming season of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. The show, known for its thrilling and spine-chilling stunts, will put the limits of contestants’ courage and determination to the test. And Shiv is leaving no stone unturned to prepare himself for the upcoming challenges. In fact, before kicking off his journey with the show, the actor visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and have an auspicious start to his new journey.

For Shiv, Bappa's blessings are paramount, and he wanted to start his journey with divine intervention. His visit to the temple not only gave him inner strength but also boosted his confidence to take on any challenge that comes his way.

Talking about his visit, Shiv Thakare says, “Seeking Bappa's blessings at Siddhivinayak has always been my tradition before starting any new venture. Lord Ganesha has always been my guiding light, and his blessings are crucial for me to take on any challenge. My visit to Siddhivinayak temple was not just to seek his blessings but also to thank him for all that he has given me so far. Siddhivinayak Temple has a special aura, and after I stepped out of the temple following the darshan, I felt even more confident. I am extremely grateful to be a part of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ and promise to give my best to the show.."

Stay tuned to COLORS’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for more updates.