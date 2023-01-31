Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta Reveals his Casting Couch Experience, says was told 'at least let me Touch it...'

Bigg Boss 16 Ankit Gupta on Casting Couch: Bigg Boss 16 fame star Ankit Gupta, who won a million hearts with his suave and shy personality inside the reality show made some startling claims in his recent interview. The actor, who is all geared up for his new daily drama Junooniyatt with Gautam Vig and Neha Rana, talked about facing a horrible casting couch incident back in the days when he started out.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta recalled the horrifying casting couch incident and how he was told by someone that compromise is very common in the showbiz world. "Yahan toh compromise karna padta hai. See Ankit aise toh kaam nhi milta hai na industry mai. We have launched several people. They used to take the name of biggies, stating that many celebs were launched by him", he said.

Ankit Gupta further added and said, "I am not into guys and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience.” However, after Ankit denied the person's sexual advances, the influential people asked the actor to let him touch it. The actor said someone told him, 'Okay, you don't want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai. I was shocked and said to myself 'What is happening?'

During his stay inside Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta's chemistry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary remained the highlight. Fans love to watch their Udaariyaan couple together on reel and in real. However, the duo maintain that they are only 'good friends'.

Ankit and Priyanka, together enjoy a massive fandom on social media.