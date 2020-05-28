हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shree Ganesha

'Shree Ganesh' TV show to be back on small screen

The show had Jagesh Mukati playing the title role with Sunil Sharma as lord Shiv and Gayatri Jayaraman as goddess Parvathi.

&#039;Shree Ganesh&#039; TV show to be back on small screen
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

Mumbai: The 2000 show "Shree Ganesha" is set to return to TV screens amidst the ongoing lockdown.

The show had Jagesh Mukati playing the title role with Sunil Sharma as lord Shiva and Gayatri Jayaraman as goddess Parvathi.

"'Shree Ganesh' is a show with many untouched aspects of Lord Ganesh which can be truly understood at such dire times," said Dheeraj Kumar, the director and visionary behind the show.

"I am happy that Star Plus is bringing back the show for everyone with the possibility of the lockdown getting lifted soon. May his auspicious entry into our homes bring us happiness. Lord Ganesh is one of most worshipped deities and is widely revered as the remover of obstacles. I hope audiences will find solace in his stories while watching the show," he added.

It will air June 2 onwards.

 

Tags:
Shree GaneshaShree Ganesha TV show
Next
Story

Ekta Kapoor confirms end of 'Naagin 4', to be back with season 5 'immediately'
  • 1,59,138Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M28S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day