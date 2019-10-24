close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Old age home

Shubhangi Atre to spend Diwali with old age home residents

On Diwali, Shubhangi is also looking forward to playing poker with her co-stars of the show, which airs on &TV.

Shubhangi Atre to spend Diwali with old age home residents
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Diwali is around the corner and "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame actress Shubhangi Atre is excited about celebrating the festival of lights at an old age home in Mumbai.

"Diwali is the most splendid festival amongst all the Hindu festivals. Apart from being a festival of lights and welcoming new beginnings, I also see it as a festival of sharing happiness. Every year during this festival, I follow a tradition of donating something new to a place. Last year I had taken up the cause of donating new clothes at an NGO for young kids and this year I plan to gift new diyas and clothes at an old age home.

"I have seen my grandparents gleam in joy when we celebrate Diwali with them and I would like to gift that same joy to another person who probably wishes to celebrate this festival with his/her kids," Shubhangi said.

On Diwali, Shubhangi is also looking forward to playing poker with her co-stars of the show, which airs on &TV.

She added: "We have a special celebration on the sets of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' where this time we will take out time for a game of teen patti. A few of my family members have also come from Indore and I am really delighted to celebrate Diwali in their presence. My mom is getting some special Indori Diwali delicacies and I really look forward to indulging in that on this festival."

 

Tags:
Old age homeDiwaliShubhangi AtreBhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
Next
Story

Mouni Roy: I am a very proud TV actor

Must Watch

PT23M14S

Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis addresses Press conference on Maharashtra Election results