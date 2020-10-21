Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari set internet on fire with their pool pics

New Delhi: TV star Shweta Tiwari is on a much-needed vacation with her daughter Palak Tiwari and the duo has lit up Instagram with some breathtaking photos. Shweta and Palak are chilling at a resort near Karjat, Maharashtra.

Sharing pictures of herself taking a swim, Shweta wrote, "When in doubt, swim on out!" She looks ravishing in a white swimwear. Meanwhile, Palak took our breaths away in a trendy black top and blue denim.

Check out their photos here:

Palak Tiwari might have not entered the entertainment industry yet, but she has been a social media sensation for quite some time now. She is all set to debut in Bollywood with Vivek Oberoi's film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.

'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' is directed by Vishal Mishra and co-produced by Vivek and Prerna. Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut was much-anticipated.

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari currently appears in the TV show 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.