हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari set internet on fire with their pool pics

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are chilling at a resort near Karjat, Maharashtra. 

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari set internet on fire with their pool pics
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV star Shweta Tiwari is on a much-needed vacation with her daughter Palak Tiwari and the duo has lit up Instagram with some breathtaking photos. Shweta and Palak are chilling at a resort near Karjat, Maharashtra. 

Sharing pictures of herself taking a swim, Shweta wrote, "When in doubt, swim on out!" She looks ravishing in a white swimwear. Meanwhile, Palak took our breaths away in a trendy black top and blue denim.

Check out their photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When in Doubt, swim on Out! . . . . . . . @theforestclubresort @zuper_solutions @options_travel

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I LOVE THIS PLACE

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

Palak Tiwari might have not entered the entertainment industry yet, but she has been a social media sensation for quite some time now. She is all set to debut in Bollywood with Vivek Oberoi's film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.

'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' is directed by Vishal Mishra and co-produced by Vivek and Prerna. Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut was much-anticipated.

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari currently appears in the TV show 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

Tags:
Shweta TiwariPalak Tiwarishweta tiwari picspalak tiwari pics
Next
Story

KBC 12: The Rs 25 lakh question this contestant failed to answer. Would you like to give it a try?
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M14S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day