Shweta Tiwari's washboard abs stun Arjun Bijlani in Cape Town, shares pic on social media!

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari might be braving a personal battle with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli for past few days over son Reyansh, but the star is spirited enough for her work commitments. She is in Cape Town, South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and giving her best shot.

How do we know? Well, Shweta Tiwari is fitter than ever and has been working hard of late. One of the participants of the show and popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani shared his Instagram story where he is stunned by her fitter frame.

Arjun jokingly asks her, 'apke Chyawanprash ka naam btao', to which she replied with a laugh saying, hard work". The Naagin actor then asked her to show her abs and mind you, Shweta Tiwari flaunted her washboard abs like a pro!

Here's the screenshot, take a look:

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was recently papped at Mumbai airport as she headed to Cape Town, South Africa for the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. Along with several others, the actress flew together and their pictures were splashed all over.

Shweta and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.