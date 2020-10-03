हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mirzapur season 2

Shweta Tripathi aka Golu of Mirzapur 2 turns vengeful in new promo - Watch

The Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new promo, on their social media, where Golu aka Shweta Tripathi's transformation from bubbly girl-next-door of Season 1 to a revengeful character seeking vengeance from Munna Tripathi has been shown. 

Shweta Tripathi aka Golu of Mirzapur 2 turns vengeful in new promo - Watch

New Delhi: Fans can't keep calm over 'Mirzapur season 2'. The Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new promo, on their social media, where Golu aka Shweta Tripathi's transformation from bubbly girl-next-door of Season 1 to a revengeful character seeking vengeance from Munna Tripathi has been shown. 

Golu is in no mood to spare her rivals. Watch it here:

The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 will be unveiled on October 6, 2020. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. 

Mirzapur Season 2 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by  Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. 

Mirzapur 2 is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020.

 

 

