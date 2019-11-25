Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai recreate steamy Dil Se Dil Tak promo in Bigg Boss 13

New Delhi: The famous foes of Bigg Boss 13 season Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are all set to recreate a steamy scene from their popular TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. The new promo shows Sid and Rashami setting the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

Another promo shows, all the housemates sitting in the living area as the makers play a romantic scene from Sid-Rashami's previous show Dil Se Dil Tak. Both Rashami and Sid are seen getting embarrassed by what is being shone in the TV. In the next scene, both Sid and Rashami change to white clothes and recreate the scene while Shehnaaz turns director and shoots the video in a Vivo phone.

Check out the promo:

From getting steamy in the swimming pool to kissing from behind the glass, Sid and Rashami recreate Parth and Shorvori moments.

Two have been at loggerheads ever since they have entered the Bigg Boss house but the upcoming episode will bring some respite for all their fans.