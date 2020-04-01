Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have ‘zero chemistry’, says actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, gets massively trolled by their fans

New Delhi: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently appeared on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, was at the receiving end of Twitter hate after she said that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, her co-contestants, have ‘zero chemistry’ in the song ‘Bhula Dunga’. It’s Sidharth and Shenaaz’s newly-released music video and their first project post-‘Bigg Boss 13’. ‘Bhula Dunga’ got a thumbs up from several people and has garnered over 30 million views on YouTube. However, Devoleena said that she didn’t like Sidharth and Shenaaz’s chemistry, which didn’t go down well with ‘Sid-Naaz’fans. Soon, she was subjected to massive trolling. Devoleena also said that she has been receiving hate messages from their fans and accused them of allegedly abusing her too.

Some of the comments or the messages she has received are too vile to be produced here. However, she gave a befitting reply to them and categorically added that she has “no problem “ with Sidharth or Shehnaaz, but they have zero chemistry”.

In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Devoleena shared a good rapport with Sidharth. But, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of 'Bigg Boss 13' and since then, their fans popularly call them ‘Sid-Naaz’.

In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Sidharth Shukla said that Shehnaz will always be his friend.

"I would always like to be part of Shenaaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course, I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one," he said.