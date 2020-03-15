Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romance in the rain for upcoming music video - Pic inside

New Delhi: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the hit jodi of 'Bigg Boss 13', will be seen together on screen yet again in a music video, the shooting of which began recently. The song will be sung by Darshan Raval while it has been produced by Kaushal Joshi. While major details of the upcoming music video have been kept under wraps, the internet still found a picture from the shoot location and it shows Sidharth and Shehnaaz romancing in the rain. Fans are elated to see their favourite SidNaaz back together and couldn't be more elated. The photo has gone viral on social media and shared by several of the fan clubs. Take a look:

Earlier, Sidharth joined Shehnaaz for a special dance sequence for her show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. They danced to 'Ve Maahi' from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's 'Kesari' and their chemistry was just unmissable.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of 'Bigg Boss 13'. #SidNaaz, a monicker given to describe their bond by the fans, keeps trending on social media every so often.

In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Sidharth Shukla said that Shehnaz will always be his friend.

"I would always like to be part of Shenaaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course, I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one," he said.