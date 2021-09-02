Sidharth Shukla death: Sana Khan breaks down into tears, says this about Bigg Boss 13 winner

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla had an untimely demise after he suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday (September 2). The news has sent a wave of shock across the industry with his friends and colleagues still not able to believe it.

Actress and popular Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan, who had worked with Sidharth, reportedly broke down while talking about the actor. The actress said that she couldn't believe it and checked Google a number of times.

The actress while speaking to India Today, reportedly broke down talking about the actor. Sana said that she couldn't believe the news of his demise and checked the reports multiple times on Google. "I am still in shock. I cannot believe, this has happened. God, lease give strength to his family. He was such a nice human being and that's why he won Bigg Boss 13," she told the publication.

She also shared a photo of Sidharth on her Instagram, expressing her grief and shock on his demise.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai`s Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. As per several reports, Sidharth died of a heart attack.The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.