Sidharth Shukla posts pic of himself enjoying the morning view, internet is smitten

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla has made the day of many of his fans by posting a picture of himself enjoying the morning view from his balcony. Along with the post, Sidharth wished everyone a very good morning and said, "Concentration is the key." The internet, as always, is smitten with Sidharth's post. Comments like "best morning ever" and "killing it" have been posted.

Take a look:

Post-'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth has been constantly posting pictures and videos of himself for his fans and they often go viral. He enjoys a fan-following of over 2.3 million on Instagram alone.

As of now, Sidharth is busy shooting for a music video with his 'Bigg Boss 13' housemate Shehnaaz Gill. A picture of them from the shooting location took over the internet over the weekend and on Monday, singer Darshan Raval announced his collaboration with the duo with another post.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of 'Bigg Boss 13'. They are popularly called SidNaaz by their fans.

Sidharth was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' in February. He competed against Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz.