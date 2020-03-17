हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla posts pic of himself enjoying the morning view, internet is smitten

Along with the post, Sidharth wished everyone a very good morning and said, "Concentration is the key." 

Sidharth Shukla posts pic of himself enjoying the morning view, internet is smitten
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla has made the day of many of his fans by posting a picture of himself enjoying the morning view from his balcony. Along with the post, Sidharth wished everyone a very good morning and said, "Concentration is the key." The internet, as always, is smitten with Sidharth's post. Comments like "best morning ever" and "killing it" have been posted. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Concentration is the key.. Good morning people..

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Post-'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth has been constantly posting pictures and videos of himself for his fans and they often go viral. He enjoys a fan-following of over 2.3 million on Instagram alone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What’s up people? Sunday-ing!!!!

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#TakeOff  . . Styled by @saachivj Assisted by @sanzimehta777

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

As of now, Sidharth is busy shooting for a music video with his 'Bigg Boss 13' housemate Shehnaaz Gill. A picture of them from the shooting location took over the internet over the weekend and on Monday, singer Darshan Raval announced his collaboration with the duo with another post.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of 'Bigg Boss 13'. They are popularly called SidNaaz by their fans. 

Sidharth was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' in February. He competed against Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz. 

