Sidharth Shukla's charm and Shehnaaz Gill's innocence makes this pic internet's favourite

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a set of very loyal fans and every so often, they make the duo trend like anything on social media. After the internet dug out a picture of Sidharth and Shehnaaz shooting for their upcoming music video, today, we have chanced upon another photo of them with singer Darshan Raval, who will provide playblack for their song.

The fabulous picture has Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Darshan in the frame. Sidharth's charm is just unmissable and Shehnaaz's innocence also hogs limelight. "Yeh do khoobsoorat logon ke sath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye," is how Darshan captioned his post.

Take a look at the photo here:

Shehnaaz too shared Darshan's post and in no time, her comments section was filled with messages from her fans. "We are so excited for your new song with Sid," read a comment while another wrote, "This is gonna be a big hit and will break all records."

The previous photo, which went crazy viral, featured Sidharth and Shehnaaz romancing in the rain. Here it is.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of 'Bigg Boss 13'. They are populary called SidNaaz by their fans.

In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Sidharth Shukla said that Shehnaz will always be his friend.

"I would always like to be part of Shenaaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course, I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one," he said.