Sidharth Shukla

SidNaz is passé, 'Bigg Boss 13' fans keen to watch SidRa

Sidharth and Rashami featured together in a popular TV show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' together. 

SidNaz is passé, &#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; fans keen to watch SidRa

New Delhi: With only a few days into the grand finale, all the 'Bigg Boss 13' fans across the country have already picked their favourites by now. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh are the top 8 contestants left in the game as of now.

This season witnessed a high, surpassing all the previous ones. And the reasons are many - from fights, verbal battles, romance to hitting hard with metal pans- they did it all and we saw it all!

Talking about romance inside the house, if Sidharth Shukla and Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaz Gill's bond earned them a moniker outside 'SidNaz' then television's famous faces Sidharth and Rashami's new improved relations made fans happy about 'SidRa'.

But SidNaz is now passe and fans really want to see more of SidRa. The love-hate relationship between Sidharth and Rashami has always been a talking point inside as well as outside the house. Now that the two individuals are trying to stay cordial with each other and often share a little talk here and there, their reel chemistry is palpable, making fans week in the knees.

Check out a few social media reactions of fans rooting for SidRa:

Sidharth and Rashami featured together in a popular TV show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' together. The 'Bigg Boss 13' grand finale will take place on February 15, 2020.

Fans are divided over who will lift the trophy. Till that time comes, make sure you catch all the regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13' here.

Sidharth ShuklaRashami DesaisidraSidNazshehnaz gillBigg Boss 13
