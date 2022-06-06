New Delhi: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain emerged as the winners as the first season of ‘Smart Jodi’ wrapped up on Sunday. The recently wed couple took home the ‘golden gathbandhan’ and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Comedian Balraj Syal and his singer-wife Deepti Tuli were the first runners up. Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani were also contesting in the grand finale episode but were eliminated early on. The Star Plus show was hosted by Maniesh Paul and lasted for 8 weeks. Bollywood popular couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were the special guests at the finale. Singer Kumar Sanu was also invited and entertained the audiences by singing his popular songs.

‘Smart Jodi’ premiered on February 27th and saw ten popular celebrity couples participating in fun and challenging tasks that tested their chemistry in real life. For the finale, the couples had to put together a jigsaw puzzle while on a moving platform. Ankita and Vicky went first and completed the task in nine minutes, whereas Balraj and Deepti took 12 minutes.

After winning the grand finale task, Ankita Lokhande could not contain her excitement. She shared, “I had been having sleepless nights for the past few days. While Vicky is always passionate about tasks, I am a little laid back. However, today, I put in all my efforts and focus to make sure we win. I really really wanted this and I am so excited.”

Ankita also later shared a video of her and Vicky winning the show on Instagram and captioned her post, “Look how far we’ve come my baby We are meant to be We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE”.

Other than the finalists, the other contestants of ‘Smart Jodi’ included Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya, Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi, Kris Srikanth and Vidya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya and Monalisa and Vikrant.