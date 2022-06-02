हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smart Jodi

Smart Jodi: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza arrive with musical maestro Kumar Sanu for Grand Finale

As Star Plus' Smart Jodi has reached its final stage, the most adorable couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh graced the show. The couple will be seen bringing in a golden ‘Gadhbandhan’ to give to the winner of the show. Singer Kumar Sanu will also be present at the finale. He will give a tribute to all the Jodi's in his melodious voice. 

Smart Jodi: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D&#039;souza arrive with musical maestro Kumar Sanu for Grand Finale

New Delhi: As Star Plus' Smart Jodi has reached its final stage, the most adorable couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh graced the show. The couple will be seen bringing in a golden ‘Gadhbandhan’ to give to the winner of the show. Singer Kumar Sanu will also be present at the finale. He will give a tribute to all the Jodi's in his melodious voice. 

Smart Jodi is a reality show with top 10 real-life celebrity couples who compete against each other in fun and entertaining tasks. The show started in February as the couples battled it out to win hearts with their chemistry and performance. 

The show became the audience's favourite as soon as it was launched. Viewer's loved watching their chemistry and fun as they were candid as hell and the fans got a sneak peek at how they are in real life. 

The show has everything from the exciting tasks, games, and masti that always keep the on-lookers hooked on.

All the couples have grown throughout the show and have put in all their efforts, love, fun, and brains to win the tasks and reach ahead. Their healthy competitive streak in them is praise-worthy. 

Now it is going to be just exciting to see who turns up on the top!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Smart JodiSmart Jodi grand finaleRitesh DeshmukhGenelia D SouzaKumar SanuStar Plus
Next
Story

Superstar Singer 2: ‘Superstar Mohalla’ special celebrated with comic icons Govinda and Chunky Pandey

Must Watch

PT6M27S

People gathered to bid farewell to KK