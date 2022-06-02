New Delhi: As Star Plus' Smart Jodi has reached its final stage, the most adorable couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh graced the show. The couple will be seen bringing in a golden ‘Gadhbandhan’ to give to the winner of the show. Singer Kumar Sanu will also be present at the finale. He will give a tribute to all the Jodi's in his melodious voice.

Smart Jodi is a reality show with top 10 real-life celebrity couples who compete against each other in fun and entertaining tasks. The show started in February as the couples battled it out to win hearts with their chemistry and performance.

The show became the audience's favourite as soon as it was launched. Viewer's loved watching their chemistry and fun as they were candid as hell and the fans got a sneak peek at how they are in real life.

The show has everything from the exciting tasks, games, and masti that always keep the on-lookers hooked on.

All the couples have grown throughout the show and have put in all their efforts, love, fun, and brains to win the tasks and reach ahead. Their healthy competitive streak in them is praise-worthy.

Now it is going to be just exciting to see who turns up on the top!