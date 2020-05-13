Smriti Irani posts flashback video from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days, TV actors from other shows will surprise you too - Watch

New Delhi: Powerful and popular television actress turned politician Smriti Irani is an avid social media user. Amid lockdown, she posted some interesting stuff on her Instagram account and one such gem of a post happens to be from her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days which made a household name.

Smriti shared an old song video which had her from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and several other popular television shows' actors like Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, Karishma Tanna, Varun Badola, Juhi Parmar, Sangita Ghosh, Sakshi Tanwar and Cezanne Khan amongst various others.

It is actually from Star Parivaar Awards which all the 90s fam remembers by heart. Watch it here:

Smriti wrote a beautiful caption reading: The year was 2004...while my politics took me on a new journey, I found my extended family patiently waiting every night at 10.30 for me to come home which though imaginary was still very much ours. Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by the sheer histrionics on screen but my fondest memories are of those who embraced me, blessed me for we were bound by the magic of a tv screen. Countless blessings later as I turn back the clock today I see numerous faces I call friends and colleagues. Some like Sudha Aunty (Ba) and the legendary Pandhari Juker my makeup wizard are no longer with us. Many are a phone call away; so during this lockdown make a call to an old friend from work.. kya pata they might remember us as fondly as we do. @ektarkapoor @ronitboseroy @karishmaktanna @hitentejwani @huseinkk @juhiparmar @sangitara2341 @karmarkar_kiran @shweta.tiwari

Smriti Irani made her television debut in 'Aatish' and 'Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal' in 2000. She was also seen in DD Metro's 'Kavita'. She also played the role of Devi Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan back in 2001.

But it was with Balaji Telefilms' TV soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' by Ekta Kapoor which made Smriti a famous name. She literally became Tulsi Virani - her on-screen character name.

She made a record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.