Sonali Bendre Gets Nostalgic As She Misses Her Late 'Guru' Saroj Khan On Sets Of IBD 3

New Delhi: Special edition of 'India's Best Dancer 3', 'Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar', will celebrate diverse Indian festivals through performances crafted by the contestants and their choreographers.





Bringing alive the spirit of Navaratri, the show’s ‘sher bacha’, Anjali Mamgai, along with choreographer Akash Thapa, will present a ‘Garba Act’ to the song 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje'. Given Anjali's record, it'll be interesting to witness how judges will react to her performance.On the sets, Judge Sonali Bendre will be seen reminiscing about the time when she was taught by the late choreographer Saroj Khan. She shared, "Although I have never really played garba, I have a favourite garba song which is Chand Aaya Hai from 'Dil Hi Dil Mein'. It was this song in which I performed this dance style for the first time. Saroj ji was choreographing it and it was my first time working with her as well. I was scared that she would throw her dandiya sticks at me when I do something wrong; I still remember that. The song was very beautifully done and when I saw Saroj ji, I knew that I was going to face her wrath if I made any mistakes. Even though she was strict, she was an amazing teacher! I love her!"