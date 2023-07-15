Sonali Bendre, Maleesha Kharwa Walk The Ramp In India's Best Dancer 3

New Delhi: India's Best Dancer 3 honours India’s ‘super-women’ and their manifold skills this Saturday. The contestants, along with their choreographers, will pay tribute to inspiring personalities like Major Priya Jhingan, Rajani Pandit, Sudha Chandran, Maleesha Kharwa. Shining bright on the show, fourteen-year-old Maleesha left everyone inspired by her extraordinary journey of making it from the slums to billboards as the face of a luxury skincare brand.

Contestant Sushmita Tamang and her choreographer Subhranil Paul owned the stage by performing the song, ‘Piyu Bole’ from the film Parineeta.

Sonali Bendre taught Maleesha the art of ramp walking. An impressed Terence Lewis crowned Maleesha and remarked, "In the future, you might receive a real crown. You are the future Miss Universe, Miss India, Miss World." Geeta Kapur joined them with her symbolic "Kaala Teeka" gesture, showering Maleesha with her blessings and love.



This Saturday, 'India's Best Dancer 3' will be celebrating the spirit of womanhood in the 'Ladies Special' episode. Tune into India’s Best Dancer 3 this weekend at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.