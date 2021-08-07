Sonali Bendre wore 20-year-old vintage jacket to Super Dancer Chapter 4! - Pics inside

New Delhi: Actress Sonali Bendra recently filled in for Shilpa Shetty and shot an episode of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. The on-set pictures flooded social media and guess what caught the fancy of netizens? Her vintage attire which she wore after 2 decades.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a little trivia about the story behind her exquisite designer collection. She wrote: Some things age better… I’m talking about my jacket here. I wore this beautiful jacket from @rohitbalofficial at least 2 decades ago and I’m so glad I could wear it again!

#Vintage #reuse #reuserevolution #upcycledclothing #oldisgold

She also added a photo from her archives with designer Rohit Bal and Shah Rukh Khan sharing when she first wore the piece.

Sonali Bendre posted another video of her dancing on the stage of ‘Super Dance Chapter 4’. Where she wrote “got my dancing shoes on… watch me grove with amazing kids of Super Dancer Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday.”

Her fans always remember her for her remarkable performance in ‘Hum Sath Sath Hain’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and many others.

The actress runs a virtual book club called Sonali Book Club (SBC) which promotes reading and often engages in an interactive session too. The actress kept SBC running even while battling cancer and undergoing treatment in New York.

Sonali Bendre battled a high-grade Cancer that got metastasised. After spending some months in NYC, she got back to Mumbai and is now leading a healthy life.