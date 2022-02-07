Sonu Sood savours samosas at roadside stall ahead of Roadies: 'I may not get chaat-samosa in South Africa'

NEW DELHI: After much speculations, it has been confirmed that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be hosting the new season of Roadies.

The makers have finally released their first promo where Sonu talks about his new and adventurous journey and also shared that this season will be happening in South Africa.

In the video, Sonu can be seen savouring samosas at a roadside stall and also seemed excited about his upcoming project.

He also went on saying, "I am going to host the new season of Roadies. I am really excited because there is going to be a lot of fun, adventure on the show. This season will have the best roadies of the country. And I am thinking of having some samosas before leaving for South Africa just in case I may or may not get chaat-samosa there."

Recently, Rannvijay Singha has shared the news that he has quit the show after a span of 18 years. The news was hard to believe for a lot people who have always seen Roadies with Rannvijay as he has given a lot to the show.

Infact, in an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Bigg Boss 15 contestant and one of the mentors of Roadies, Karan Kundrra said he can’t imagine Roadies without Rann Paji as its his show.

According to latest buzz, the makers have changed the complete format of the show which means there will be no gang-leaders or any other host this time and only Sonu will be hosting the show single-handedly.

The shoot of the latest season will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India, reportedly.

"MTV Roadies" is produced by Pippip Media.